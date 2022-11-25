Here’s why Brazil seized hundreds of Apple iPhones from retail stores

Apple stopped shipping in-box chargers with the iPhone 12 series for environmental reasons. This means that the retail boxes of iPhones 12 and later series only consist of the smartphone and lightning to USB Type-C cable. Users have to buy chargers separately. The change did not go well in many markets. For example, the Brazilian Ministry of Justice imposed a million dollar fine on Apple along with suspending iPhone sales in the country. The country has now seized hundreds of iPhones from retail stores.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}