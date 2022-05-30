Wordle is back yet again with a new puzzle to drive the Monday blues away. Today's answer is interesting because it is a word we often use in our day to day life. In case you are still struggling with it, the biggest hint is available right on the headline. Now, if you still have not managed to find the right answer, check below for hints, clues and solution for today.

How to play the word game?

Wordle was developed by a Brooklyn-based software engineer, Josh Wardle. The players have just one simple objective, to guess the day's five-letter word by entering characters in a box. Players are offered six attempts to get the word right. When you enter the alphabets, they are highlighted in different colors to indicate whether you have it right or not. For instance, if the alphabet entered is in the correct spot, the box will turn green, and if wrong the box will turn yellow. So what does it mean when you enter an alphabet and the box turns grey? It means you have typed the wrong alphabet in the wrong spot. The game is not app-based and one can play it by simply opening a link.

Wordle 345 hint for May 30:

The word starts with A

The word ends with L

Biggest hint: Read the headline again!

Wordle 345 answer for May 30:

Wordle 345 answer for May 30 is 'ATOLL". It refers to a ring-shaped reef, island, or chain of islands formed of coral.