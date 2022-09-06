Here’s why you must update Google Chrome on your laptop

In a blog post, the company says that it is aware of reports that an exploit for CVE-2022-3075 exists in the wild. However, it has not shared details about the bug intentionally. “Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix. We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven’t yet fixed," Google says.

