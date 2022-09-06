Here’s why you must update Google Chrome on your laptop

Google Chrome version 105.0.5195.102 is available for laptops and computers running on Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems. It will roll out to Google Chrome users over the next few days.
Google has released a critical update for the Google Chrome browser that fixes a security bug in it. The zero-day vulnerability in Google Chrome has been exploited by Google which the tech giant is aware of. In order to secure customer’s data and privacy online, it is important that users must update to the latest version of Google Chrome.
The version 105.0.5195.102 is available for laptops and computers running on Windows, Mac and Linux operating systems. It will roll out to Google Chrome users over the next few days.
In a blog post, the company says that it is aware of reports that an exploit for CVE-2022-3075 exists in the wild. However, it has not shared details about the bug intentionally. “Access to bug details and links may be kept restricted until a majority of users are updated with a fix. We will also retain restrictions if the bug exists in a third party library that other projects similarly depend on, but haven’t yet fixed," Google says.
The vulnerability pertains to insufficient data validation in Mojo and was detected by an anonymous tipster on August 30. It is marked with ‘high’ rating in terms of security risk.
Recently, the Indian Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-In) spotted multiple vulnerabilities in Google ChromeOS LTS channel version prior to 96.0.4664.219. It said that these vulnerabilities exist in Google ChromeOS due to Use after free in Blink, Browser Creation, WebUI, Managed devices A Chrome OS Shell, Sign-In Flow, Extensions & Extensions API, Insufficient policy enforcement in Cookies, Inappropriate implementation in Extensions API, Heap buffer overflow in PDF and Side-channel information leakage in Keyboard input. A remote attacker can exploit these vulnerabilities by sending a specially crafted request on the targeted system, it further adds.
