Planning to buy an iPhone 13? Online commerce platform Flipkart has an offer for you. As part of the deal, you can get Apple iPhone 13 at ₹45,200. Interested? Here’s how the deal works

Flipkart has listed Apple iPhone 13 at a discounted price of ₹65,999 for the base variant (128GB). This is a 5% discount on the phone’s current retail price which is ₹69,900.

Additionally, there is an exchange offer of up to ₹17,500. Depending on the condition of your old smartphone, you can get a maximum discount of ₹17,500 in exchange. Then comes the bank offer that includes 5% cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank credit card holders. This translates to ₹3,299 off on the phone’s price. Combining all these offers and discounts, you can buy the iPhone 13 at ₹45,200 from Flipkart.

Do note that Amazon has also listed the iPhone 13 at ₹65,999 on the site. There is a 5% cashback for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders. However, the maximum exchange discount offered by Amazon is ₹13,350.

Apple iPhone 13 specifications

Apple iPhone 13 is powered by A15 Bionic chipset - the one which also powers the iPhone 14. The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen and boasts of a long battery life. It is equipped with a 12MP camera on the front for selfies. There is a 12MP dual camera setup at the back as well.

Meanwhile, Apple has increased the price of iPhone SE in India. The smartphone was launched in March this year with a starting price of Rs43,900. To recall, the handset has three storage models- 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. All three models were priced at ₹43,900, ₹48,900 and ₹58,900 respectively. After the latest price hike, the variants are listed at ₹49,900 (64GB), ₹54,900 (128GB) and ₹64,900 (256GB) on Apple India website. The phone has got an overall price hike of ₹6,000.