Home / Technology / News /  Here’s your chance to buy Apple iPhone 13 at 45,200 on Flipkart

Here’s your chance to buy Apple iPhone 13 at 45,200 on Flipkart

1 min read . 04:17 PM ISTLivemint
  • Flipkart has listed Apple iPhone 13 at a discounted price of 65,999 for the base variant (128GB). This is a 5% discount on the phone’s current retail price which is 69,900.

Planning to buy an iPhone 13? Online commerce platform Flipkart has an offer for you. As part of the deal, you can get Apple iPhone 13 at 45,200. Interested? Here’s how the deal works

Flipkart has listed Apple iPhone 13 at a discounted price of 65,999 for the base variant (128GB). This is a 5% discount on the phone’s current retail price which is 69,900.

Additionally, there is an exchange offer of up to 17,500. Depending on the condition of your old smartphone, you can get a maximum discount of 17,500 in exchange. Then comes the bank offer that includes 5% cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank credit card holders. This translates to 3,299 off on the phone’s price. Combining all these offers and discounts, you can buy the iPhone 13 at 45,200 from Flipkart.

Do note that Amazon has also listed the iPhone 13 at 65,999 on the site. There is a 5% cashback for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders. However, the maximum exchange discount offered by Amazon is 13,350.

Apple iPhone 13 specifications

Apple iPhone 13 is powered by A15 Bionic chipset - the one which also powers the iPhone 14. The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen and boasts of a long battery life. It is equipped with a 12MP camera on the front for selfies. There is a 12MP dual camera setup at the back as well.

Meanwhile, Apple has increased the price of iPhone SE in India. The smartphone was launched in March this year with a starting price of Rs43,900. To recall, the handset has three storage models- 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. All three models were priced at 43,900, 48,900 and 58,900 respectively. After the latest price hike, the variants are listed at 49,900 (64GB), 54,900 (128GB) and 64,900 (256GB) on Apple India website. The phone has got an overall price hike of 6,000.

