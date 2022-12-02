Here’s your chance to buy Apple iPhone 13 at 45,200 on Flipkart

Meanwhile, Apple has increased the price of iPhone SE in India. The smartphone was launched in March this year with a starting price of Rs43,900. To recall, the handset has three storage models- 64GB, 128GB and 256GB. All three models were priced at ₹43,900, ₹48,900 and ₹58,900 respectively. After the latest price hike, the variants are listed at ₹49,900 (64GB), ₹54,900 (128GB) and ₹64,900 (256GB) on Apple India website. The phone has got an overall price hike of ₹6,000.

