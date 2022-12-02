Here’s your chance to buy Apple iPhone 13 at 45,200 on Flipkart

Planning to buy an iPhone 13? Online commerce platform Flipkart has an offer for you. As part of the deal, you can get Apple iPhone 13 at ₹45,200. Interested? Here’s how the deal works
Flipkart has listed Apple iPhone 13 at a discounted price of ₹65,999 for the base variant (128GB). This is a 5% discount on the phone’s current retail price which is ₹69,900.
Additionally, there is an exchange offer of up to ₹17,500. Depending on the condition of your old smartphone, you can get a maximum discount of ₹17,500 in exchange. Then comes the bank offer that includes 5% cashback for Flipkart Axis Bank credit card holders. This translates to ₹3,299 off on the phone’s price. Combining all these offers and discounts, you can buy the iPhone 13 at ₹45,200 from Flipkart.
Do note that Amazon has also listed the iPhone 13 at ₹65,999 on the site. There is a 5% cashback for Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card holders. However, the maximum exchange discount offered by Amazon is ₹13,350.
Apple iPhone 13 specifications
Apple iPhone 13 is powered by A15 Bionic chipset - the one which also powers the iPhone 14. The smartphone comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen and boasts of a long battery life. It is equipped with a 12MP camera on the front for selfies. There is a 12MP dual camera setup at the back as well.