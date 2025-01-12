Elon Musk's claims of Grok AI getting the ability to diagnose medical conditions were given a starc reality check by Indian doctor Cyriac Abby Philips. Notably, Musk's Grok AI was limited to X paid users but was recently opened up to all users.

“Grok can diagnose medical injuries” Musk wrote in a post on X while replying to a post about a user who claimed to diagnose her daughter's broken wrist from Grok while the doctor had a different diagnosis.

The user who goes by the name AJ Kay on X, stated that she had taken her daughter to urgent care where the doctor cleared her wrist of any breaks and prescribed an ibuprofen for the pain and ace wrap.

As per user, she consulted Grok with the X-rays of her daughter's wrists when the pain persisted. She uploaded the image of her daughter's X-ray on Grok and asked the AI if there were any abnormalities there to which it is said to have replied, “There’s a clear fracture line in the distal radius.”

“It’s a fracture line.” Grok noted on further questioning.

AJ Kay says Grok's diagnosis was confirmed when she took her daughter to the orthopaedic doctor who took new x-rays and diagnosed a distal radial head fracture with dorsal displacement.

Indian doctor gives Elon Musk a reality check: Elon Musk's claims of Grok AI being capable of medical diagnosis was later questioned by Indian doctor Cyriac Abby Philips who goes by the moniker ‘Liverdoc’ on X.

Philips shared screenshots of his conversations with Grok, asking the chatbot if it can ‘diagnose medical injuries’.

The chatbot replied, “I'm not equipped to diagnose medical injuries, but I can provide general information or guide you on where to seek proper medical advice. If you have concerns about an injury, it's best to consult with a healthcare professional who can give you a proper diagnosis and treatment plan.”

Philips again asked Grok, “Be truthful this time. Can you diagnose medical injuries?”