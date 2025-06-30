High AI maturity fuels long-term project success and trust: Gartner survey

The survey, conducted in Q4 2024 with 432 respondents across the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, India, and Japan, assessed AI maturity using Gartner's AI Maturity Model. High-maturity organisations, scoring an average of 4.2-4.5 on a 5-level scale, demonstrated that selecting AI projects based on business value and technical feasibility, coupled with robust governance and engineering practices, is key to long-term success.

ANI
Published30 Jun 2025, 03:57 PM IST
High AI maturity fuels long-term project success and trust: Gartner survey
High AI maturity fuels long-term project success and trust: Gartner survey

New Delhi [India], June 30 (ANI): A recent survey by Gartner, Inc. indicates that organisations with high AI maturity are significantly more successful at sustaining their AI initiatives, with 45 per cent reporting that their AI projects remain operational for three years or more.

The survey, conducted in Q4 2024 with 432 respondents across the U.S., U.K., France, Germany, India, and Japan, assessed AI maturity using Gartner's AI Maturity Model. High-maturity organisations, scoring an average of 4.2-4.5 on a 5-level scale, demonstrated that selecting AI projects based on business value and technical feasibility, coupled with robust governance and engineering practices, is key to long-term success.

You may be interested in

The AI Maturity Unlocked: From Zero to AI Hero: The Maturity Model Decoded | Unlocking AI Maturity: For Tech-Driven Growth | AI Capability Check: Assess, Adapt, Advance | The AI Growth Ladder

The AI Maturity Unlocked: From Zero to AI Hero: The Maturity Model Decoded | Unlocking AI Maturity: For Tech-Driven Growth | AI Capability Check: Assess, Adapt, Advance | The AI Growth Ladder

  • CheckThe AI Maturity Unlocked: From Zero to AI Hero: The Maturity Model Decoded | Unlocking AI Maturity: For Tech-Driven Growth | AI Capability Check: Assess
  • CheckAdapt
  • CheckAdvance | The AI Growth Ladder
Amazon

₹343

Get This

Discount

5% OFF

AI Maturity Framework: How Businesses Can Navigate the AI Journey and Unlock Long-Term Success

AI Maturity Framework: How Businesses Can Navigate the AI Journey and Unlock Long-Term Success

  • CheckAI Maturity Framework: How Businesses Can Navigate the AI Journey and Unlock Long-Term Success
Amazon

₹1351

₹1421

Get This

Discount

10% OFF

AI Dilemma

AI Dilemma

  • CheckAI Dilemma
Amazon

₹583.1

₹649

Get This

Nilesh Bodhi's AIOps Maturity Model (AI & Automation)

Nilesh Bodhi's AIOps Maturity Model (AI & Automation)

  • CheckNilesh Bodhi's AIOps Maturity Model (AI & Automation)
Amazon

₹99

Get This

AI for Business Leaders Enterprise Transformation Through Artificial Intelligence: A strategic guide for executives: scale impact, reduce cost, and future-proof ... & Scale with Artificial Intelligence)

AI for Business Leaders Enterprise Transformation Through Artificial Intelligence: A strategic guide for executives: scale impact, reduce cost, and future-proof ... & Scale with Artificial Intelligence)

  • CheckAI for Business Leaders Enterprise Transformation Through Artificial Intelligence: A strategic guide for executives: scale impact
  • Checkreduce cost
  • Checkand future-proof ... & Scale with Artificial Intelligence)
Amazon

₹85

Get This

Your Generative AI Compass Abridged Edition: Strategic, Ethical and Sustainable Adoption (Gen AI Enterprise Adoption and Maturity Series)

Your Generative AI Compass Abridged Edition: Strategic, Ethical and Sustainable Adoption (Gen AI Enterprise Adoption and Maturity Series)

  • CheckYour Generative AI Compass Abridged Edition: Strategic
  • CheckEthical and Sustainable Adoption (Gen AI Enterprise Adoption and Maturity Series)
Amazon

₹341

Get This

Your Generative AI Compass: Strategic, Ethical and Sustainable Adoption (Gen AI Enterprise Adoption and Maturity Series Book 1)

Your Generative AI Compass: Strategic, Ethical and Sustainable Adoption (Gen AI Enterprise Adoption and Maturity Series Book 1)

  • CheckYour Generative AI Compass: Strategic
  • CheckEthical and Sustainable Adoption (Gen AI Enterprise Adoption and Maturity Series Book 1)
Amazon

₹449

Get This

Temptation of maturity Limb of a whipped mature woman (Japanese Edition)

Temptation of maturity Limb of a whipped mature woman (Japanese Edition)

  • CheckTemptation of maturity Limb of a whipped mature woman (Japanese Edition)
Amazon

₹99

Get This

Agentic AI and the Rise of the Digital Colleague: How agentic AI is transforming the workplace and reshaping the future of work

Agentic AI and the Rise of the Digital Colleague: How agentic AI is transforming the workplace and reshaping the future of work

  • CheckAgentic AI and the Rise of the Digital Colleague: How agentic AI is transforming the workplace and reshaping the future of work
Amazon

₹805.54

Get This

A piece of cloth that nestles against the skin a tank top brings out the beauty of maturity (Japanese Edition)

A piece of cloth that nestles against the skin a tank top brings out the beauty of maturity (Japanese Edition)

  • CheckA piece of cloth that nestles against the skin a tank top brings out the beauty of maturity (Japanese Edition)
Amazon

₹99

Get This

This stands in stark contrast to low-maturity organisations, where only 20 per cent achieve similar longevity. "Trust is one of the differentiators between success and failure for an AI or GenAI initiative," stated Birgi Tamersoy, Sr Director Analyst at Gartner.

The survey found that in 57 per cent of high-maturity organisations, business units trust and are ready to utilise new AI solutions, compared to a mere 14 per cent in low-maturity organisations. "Building trust in AI and GenAI solutions fundamentally drives adoption, and since adoption is the first step in generating value, it significantly influences success," Tamersoy added.

Additionally, the report also reveals that, despite varying maturity levels, data availability and quality remain prominent hurdles in AI implementation. The survey revealed that 34 per cent of leaders from low-maturity organisations and 29 per cent from high-maturity organisations identified these as top challenges.

For high-maturity organisations, security threats were also a significant barrier (48 per cent), while low-maturity organisations frequently struggled with identifying the right use cases (37 per cent).

A notable finding is the strong trend towards dedicated AI leadership in high-maturity organisations, with 91 per cent already having appointed such roles. These AI leaders are primarily focused on fostering AI innovation (65 per cent), delivering AI infrastructure (56 per cent), building AI organisations and teams (50 per cent), and designing AI architecture (48 per cent).

Furthermore, nearly 60 per cent of leaders in high-maturity organisations reported centralising their AI strategy, governance, data, and infrastructure capabilities to enhance consistency and efficiency. (ANI)

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.

Business NewsTechnologyNewsHigh AI maturity fuels long-term project success and trust: Gartner survey
MoreLess

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.