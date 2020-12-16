High-frequency traders push closer to light speed with cutting-edge cables

High-frequency traders push closer to light speed with cutting-edge cables4 min read . 01:55 PM IST
- Firms aim to gain nanoseconds of advantage over rivals by using hollow-core fiber to convey data
High-frequency traders are using an experimental type of cable to speed up their systems by billionths of a second, the latest move in a technological arms race to execute stock trades as quickly as possible.
The cable, called hollow-core fiber, is a next-generation version of the fiber-optic cable used to deliver broadband internet to homes and businesses. Made of glass, such cables carry data encoded as beams of light. But instead of being solid, hollow-core fiber is empty inside, with dozens of parallel, air-filled channels narrower than a human hair.
