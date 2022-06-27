Highest tax slab on online gaming may stunt growth3 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2022, 08:11 AM IST
- The move may reduce prize pools offered by such platforms, which could drive users away
NEW DELHI : The government’s plan to levy the highest goods and services tax (GST) slab on online gaming has the industry worrying about future growth plans. Industry experts and executives said that it could stunt the growth of online gaming firms and force fantasy sports firms to reduce the prize pools they offer, which could drive their big users to leave the platforms in search of bigger games. The GST Council is set to meet on 28 June to decide which slab will be applied.