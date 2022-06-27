Highest tax slab on online gaming may stunt growth

“Not only will such a decision (to levy GST on total pool instead of GGR) be catastrophic for the industry, it is also against the principles of fair taxation as well as GST rules," said Dinker Vashisht, vice-president, corporate and regulatory affairs, Games24x7. Only lottery, betting, and gambling can be called ‘actionable claims’ under the GST Act, Vashisht said. Actionable claims are claims made by creditors on any type of debt other than a debt secured by a mortgage of immovable property. For example, in real money gaming, money deposited by players to create a prize pool that is later distributed among winners is an actionable claim.