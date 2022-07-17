High-tech smell sensors aim to sniff out disease, explosives—and even moods

In 2021, Dr. Mershin’s team published results showing that their system matched trained dogs’ ability to detect prostate cancer in the urine of patients with the disease. Since then the team has increased the software’s accuracy to more than 90%, Dr. Mershin says, adding that the system is more reliable than the well-known prostate-specific antigen (PSA) blood test, which can lead to false-positive diagnoses. Only 25% of men who undergo a prostate biopsy following a suspicious PSA finding are later found to have cancer, according to the National Cancer Institute.