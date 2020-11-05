Hike has taken its mobile-first virtual world HikeLand out of early preview with new shared experiences and upgrades across HikeLand Home and HikeMoji. According to the company, the platform saw early adoption with time spent inside HikeLand at a daily average of 50 mins.

Adding to the existing watch-together, conversation experiences inside HikeLand Home, it introduced ad-free Ludo for users. It also rolled out full-body HikeMoji & expanded HikeLand Home to more people. Here users can add up to 3 friends to their home, where they can also do group voice calls. A brand new UI for HikeLand Home unlocks a front-facing view of the virtual world.

HikeLand has been touted as a place to hangout online. The latest additions aim at creating more ways for users to interact online.

HikeLand is slated to bring multiple bite-sized shared experiences. One such experience is Ludo. The game introduced inside HikeLand emulates the experience of playing board games.

Hike has chosen to keep this game ad-free with a dedicated Ludo icon inside HikeLand Home.

Adding to this, Hikers’ virtual avatar gets new full-body HikeMoji making it more expressive. The full-body HikeMoji is an extension of the expressive HikeMoji face. Full-body HikeMoji also comes with a wardrobe to choose from across Indian, western, simple, premium, sports, lounge, superheroes amongst other categories. HikeLand will allow up to 3 friends on group calls.

Speaking on the roll-out of the latest additions on HikeLand, Kavin Bharti Mittal, Founder & CEO, Hike, said, “The feedback on HikeLand Early Preview has been fantastic. With over 50 mins time spent / day, users love the new user experience and it’s clear they just want more. Today, we’re following through on that demand. Games have been a huge request and we’re excited to launch our version of Ludo on HikeLand built around the HikeMoji where up to 4 players can play while hanging out over a voice call. Ludo on HikeLand will be completely Ad-Free."

“Our users have also been chasing us for the full HikeMoji and today we’re launching just that with Full Body HikeMoji that comes with its own wardrobe. Hikers will finally be able to be their funniest, most expressive self in HikeLand, and style their HikeMoji in unique ways. In addition to that, we’ve improved the Home UX so that all of these activities are easier to discover making the experience more engaging."

