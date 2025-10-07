HMD 4G price in India, specs, and everything you need to know

HMD has launched a new 4G device in the Indian market with a unique design, 30 hours of battery life, USB-C charging, and a touch screen display.

​HMD Touch 4G Specifications ​The HMD Touch 4G features a 3.2-inch QVGA touch display. It is powered by the Unisoc T107 processor with 64MB RAM and 128MB internal storage. There is also support for 32GB expandable storage via the microSD card slot.

​The phone comes with Dual SIM card support and runs on the RTOS Touch interface system. The phone is not powered by Android but it includes many modern features like 4G connectivity, video calls, and a Wi-Fi hotspot.

​On the camera aspect, the phone comes with a 2MP primary camera with flash. There is a 0.3MP sensor on the front for selfies.

​The phone comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack, FM Radio, MP3 player, 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, Beidou, and USB Type-C support. It comes with an IP52 rating, meaning that the phone may not be able to sustain being submerged in water, but it can surely handle a few splashes.

​The HMD Touch 4G comes in a unique design that is reminiscent of the old Nokia days. The phone packs a circular camera module on the back with the HMD logo at the bottom, draped in the metal unibody design.

​It has a thickness of 10.85mm and weighs in at 100g. It comes with a 1950mAh battery that is claimed to last 30 hours on day-to-day use.

​HMD Touch 4G Price: ​The HMD Touch 4G is available in Cyan and Dark Blue colour options. It is priced at ₹3,999 for the sole variant. The phone will be available to buy from HMD's own website.