HMD Global launches Nokia 5.3 in India: Specs, price, other details

HMD Global has introduced new Nokia devices in India and these devices include both smartphones and feature phones. Among the four devices, HMD Global has unveiled the Nokia 5.3 which has been teased numerous times by the company . Others in the list include a budget smartphone Nokia C3 and two feature phones Nokia 125 and Nokia 150.

Nokia 5.3

The Nokia 5.3 will be made available in India from 1 September via Amazon India's website. The device has been priced at ₹13,999 for the variant with 4GB RAM And 64GB of internal storage and ₹15,499 for the variant with 6GB RAM and 64GB of storage. The company has already opened pre-booking for the device.

The Nokia 5.3 comes with a Snapdragon 665 chipset and runs on Android 10 out of the box. However, the company has promised two more major Android updates. The device features a 6.55-inch display which comes with a HD+ resolution. In terms of optics, the device features a quad-camera setup with the primary unit housing a 13MP lens, 2MP depth sensor, 5MP ultra-wide angle and a 2MP macro lens. The front-facing unit houses a 8MP module.

The device uses a 4000mAh battery to power the device and the company has provided a USB Type C port to charge the unit. The phone gets an AI-assisted Adaptive Battery which the company claims saves energy for the apps you use the most. However, there is no fast charging with the device. Nokia has also provided a dedicated button for Google Assistant.

Nokia 5.3 gets 2.5D glass front and a ‘scratch-resistant composite back’ to enhance durability. The device will be available in Cyan, Sand and Charcoal.

The budget Nokia C3 is priced at ₹7,499 for the 2GB RAM variant and ₹8,999 for the 3GB RAM variant. Both variants get 32GB storage. The Nokia C3 will go on sale from 17 September.

