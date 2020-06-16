HMD Global launches Nokia 5310 in India: Price and other details

Nokia brand owner HMD Global has launched another device that caters to the cult following of the Finnish company. One of the most iconic line-ups the brand ever launched, before the dawn of smartphones, Nokia 5310 has made a major comeback and that too with a similar design-language and an affordable price tag.

The new phone has been priced at ₹3,399. The company has started receiving pre-booking for the device as well. The phone is available in two colour combinations, one with white & red and the other with black & red colour.

Emphasising on the need for feature phones, Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer, HMD Global said, "They seek an option that offers them reliability and durability combined with ease of use. The Nokia 5310 offers all of these with an extra dose of design," in a statement.

Coming to the design of the phone, the new device is thicker than the original. However, the music keys that were made popular after the Xpress Music line-up will be featured on the device. In terms of colour, the user will either have the choice of two combinations, white with red or black and red.

In terms of specifications, the Nokia 5310 gets a 2.4-inch QVGA screen. The device is powered by MediaTek’s MT6260A chipset which has been paired with 8MB RAM.

The device features dual front-facing speakers. It also gets a built-in MP3 player along with FM radio. The feature phone supports expandable storage up to 32GB and a 3.5mm headphone jack. In terms of operating system, the phone runs on Series 30+ OS. .

The phone weighs 88.2 grams and is 13.1 mm thick. For optics, not much has changed either, the phone gets a VGA camera at the back. The phone features a 1200mAh battery which the company claims can provide a talk time of up to 20 hours on a single charge. This won’t be surprising considering that feature phones were popular for their much longer battery life.

