HMD Global has launched the Nokia G20 in India. The device has been placed in the mid-range segment. The new device has been priced at ₹12,999. The phone comes with a quad camera setup and the front facing camera is placed in the notch. One of the USPs of the new smartphone is its battery life. HMD Global claims the Nokia G20 can deliver up to three days of battery life in a single charge.

The Nokia G20 with 4GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage has been launched at a price of ₹12,999. The device will go on its first sale from 15 July. However, pre-booking for the new device will start from 7 July at 12 noon. The device will be available via Nokia India's website as well as Amazon India.

Nokia G20 has been launched in two colours: Night and Glacier. The device will launch with Android 11 out of the box and the company has promised 2-years of software updates on the current software as well as 3 years of monthly security updates.

The new Nokia G20 is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 chipset. The phone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:9.

The primary camera setup features a 48MP main camera paired with a 5MP ultra-wide lens, a 2MP macro lens and a 2MP depth sensor. In terms of security, the phone features both face and fingerprint unlock.

The battery is a 5,050 mAh unit which the company claims will provide back up for up to 3 days. The device supports 10W charging with the charger in the box. The phone does get a 3.5mm headphone jack.

