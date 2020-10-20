HMD Global announced two new feature phones in India, the Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 4G. One of the USPs of the new phones is that they offer 4G connectivity.

Out of the two new phones, the Nokia 215 is priced lower at ₹2,949. The company will be selling the device in India from 23 October through online channels. The device will start selling via brick and mortar stores from 6 Novermber. The Nokia 225 will be priced at ₹3,499 and will also be available online from 23 October. The phone will be sold via retail outlets from 6 November.

In terms of colour options, the Nokia 215 will be available in cyan green and black. The Nokia 225 will be made available in classic blue, metallic sand and black.

The feature phones will provide VoLTE call quality, web browsing, multiplayer gaming, and social media.

The company claims that the Nokia 215 4G is built to survive daily bumps and knocks as well as provide a good battery life. The phone comes with a soft-touch keymat, big buttons, easy-grip edge and curved back.

The device comes with games such as classic Snake and Crossy Road. It also supports wireless FM radio.

The Nokia 225 4G comes with glossy, hard-coated colours. The battery is a 1150mAh unit. The device also gets wireless FM and games similar to the ones found on the Nokia 215.

In a statement, Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer and Vice President of North America, HMD Global said, “As a market leader in feature phones, our experience gives us real insight into what people need to stay connected. And, as networks continue to develop, we make it our responsibility to ensure people remain connected, even on the smallest of budgets. By bringing 4G to the Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 4G without compromising the accessible price point, we take another step towards our mission of providing low-cost access to global connectivity to those who need it the most – the billions of people who remain unconnected. With that in mind, we are building further on a winning formula that offers all the essentials with high levels of durability and reliability at an incredible value. Both new phones deliver a familiar yet modern and ergonomic design whilst serving the diverse needs of our customers by offering choice."

