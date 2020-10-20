In a statement, Juho Sarvikas, Chief Product Officer and Vice President of North America, HMD Global said, “As a market leader in feature phones, our experience gives us real insight into what people need to stay connected. And, as networks continue to develop, we make it our responsibility to ensure people remain connected, even on the smallest of budgets. By bringing 4G to the Nokia 215 4G and Nokia 225 4G without compromising the accessible price point, we take another step towards our mission of providing low-cost access to global connectivity to those who need it the most – the billions of people who remain unconnected. With that in mind, we are building further on a winning formula that offers all the essentials with high levels of durability and reliability at an incredible value. Both new phones deliver a familiar yet modern and ergonomic design whilst serving the diverse needs of our customers by offering choice."