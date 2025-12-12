Hogwarts Legacy goes free for PC players on Epic Games Store: How to download

PC players have been given an unexpected treat, as Hogwarts Legacy is currently available as a free download through the Epic Games Store. The fantasy role-playing adventure, which proved to be one of the most talked about launches of the year, can be added to any Epic account at no charge for the duration of the promotion.

What's the free offer? The free offer is already live on the Epic Games Store. Anyone who has used the platform for titles such as Fortnite or previous weekly giveaways will find the claim process familiar. Players only need to log into their account and visit the store page to redeem the game. New users will first need to register an Epic account, but Epic does not require a paid subscription, monthly fee, or any additional purchase. The moment the title is secured, it will remain accessible in the player’s library for good.

This approach mirrors Epic’s broader strategy of attracting users by offering high-profile games for free at intervals throughout the year. In this case, the release stands out, given that Hogwarts Legacy launched at a premium price on consoles, including an initial price tag of roughly ₹4,399 on PlayStation 5 and Xbox.

How to download the Hogwarts Legacy for free? To claim the game, users should open the Epic Games Store application on their PC, sign in or create an account, search for Hogwarts Legacy, and select the Get option while it is marked as free. After confirming the checkout, the game is immediately added to their library, with no requirement to install it straight away. Players can return to download it whenever they choose.

What the game offers Hogwarts Legacy transports players to the Wizarding World during the 1800s, many years before the events of the Harry Potter books. The game casts each player as a new student who joins Hogwarts midway through the school year, only to become involved in a deeper magical conflict.

The open-world design encourages exploration across iconic sites, such as Hogwarts Castle, Hogsmeade, and the surrounding highlands. With spell-based combat, class activities, and customisable characters, the game allows each player to shape their own story rather than follow a familiar character from the films or books.