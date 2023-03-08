Hogwarts Legacy's journey to PS4 and Xbox One delayed again; check new date!

Avalanche Software announced via Twitter that the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Hogwarts Legacy will experience yet another delay, pushing their release to May 5. The decision was made to ensure the highest quality experience across all platforms. Originally slated for a February 10 release, these versions were previously delayed to April 4 of last year. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch version is still on track for a July 25 release, with no word on any potential delays.

Although Avalanche Software has not disclosed the exact reason for the additional month of development time, it is likely aimed at improving the game's performance on the outdated hardware of the PS4 and Xbox One. Reports have emerged of microstutters and lighting glitches on the PC version of Hogwarts Legacy since its release, with occasional instances of the game becoming too dark or bright. It's possible that these performance issues have also been affecting the gameplay experience on the previous generation of consoles during testing.

It's commendable that Avalanche Software is committed to delivering the game on the previous generation of consoles despite the delay, as it shows their dedication to providing a quality experience for all players. It's worth noting that another WB Games-published title, Gotham Knights, opted to cancel the previous-gen versions of the game midway through development instead of pursuing optimisation. In comparison, it seems that Avalanche Software is taking a different approach with Hogwarts Legacy.

In the last few weeks of its release, Hogwarts Legacy has been an enormous success for publisher WB Games, selling a staggering 12 million copies on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. This figure represents the company's most significant game launch to date. The game has also dominated Twitch, with a peak of 1.28 million concurrent players and becoming the top single-player game on the streaming platform. Its impact has even been felt on the Wizarding World website, which saw a 300 percent increase in traffic in early February, according to Warner Bros. Discovery. Despite this success, the developer has not yet announced any plans to capitalise on the hype by releasing DLC, instead focusing on the release of the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch versions. However, the developer continues to provide patches to improve the game's performance.

Taking place in the 1800s, long before the arrival of the Chosen One, Hogwarts Legacy casts you as a fifth-year witch or wizard with the rare gift of seeing and accessing ancient magic. Pursued by a hostile goblin, you must navigate a variety of responsibilities, including attending classes at the famous wizarding school, delving into the dense Forbidden Forest, mastering potion-making, and battling both dark wizards and dangerous creatures that cross your path. Although Quidditch has been cancelled for the year according to the game's lore, you can still soar through the skies on your trusty broomstick.

