Hogwarts Legacy's journey to PS4 and Xbox One delayed again; check new date!2 min read . Updated: 08 Mar 2023, 11:20 AM IST
Avalanche Software announced via Twitter that the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Hogwarts Legacy will experience yet another delay, pushing their release to May 5. The decision was made to ensure the highest quality experience across all platforms. Originally slated for a February 10 release, these versions were previously delayed to April 4 of last year. Meanwhile, the Nintendo Switch version is still on track for a July 25 release, with no word on any potential delays.
