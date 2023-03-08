Hogwarts Legacy's journey to PS4 and Xbox One delayed again; check new date!

In the last few weeks of its release, Hogwarts Legacy has been an enormous success for publisher WB Games, selling a staggering 12 million copies on PC, PS5, and Xbox Series S/X. This figure represents the company's most significant game launch to date. The game has also dominated Twitch, with a peak of 1.28 million concurrent players and becoming the top single-player game on the streaming platform. Its impact has even been felt on the Wizarding World website, which saw a 300 percent increase in traffic in early February, according to Warner Bros. Discovery. Despite this success, the developer has not yet announced any plans to capitalise on the hype by releasing DLC, instead focusing on the release of the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch versions. However, the developer continues to provide patches to improve the game's performance.