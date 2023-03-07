With the prevalence of new-generation smartphones featuring IP ratings for water resistance, water damage may seem less likely. However, accidents can still happen, especially during events like Holi, where the chances of your phone getting drenched are higher. While it's typically advised to avoid carrying your phone in such circumstances, it may not be practical if you need to book a cab or communicate with others at a party.

Fortunately, there are some practical solutions to protect your smartphone from water damage. In the event that your old smartphone does get drenched, there are still steps you can take to minimize the damage.

It's important to note that there is no guaranteed method to fix water-damaged smartphones, and seeking professional repair may be necessary. Unfortunately, most smartphone brands do not cover water damage under warranty. However, some brands, like Apple, have a visible Liquid Contact Indicator (LCI) that indicates if the phone has come into contact with water or liquids containing water. For iPhones, the LCI is usually located inside the SIM card slot, and if the phone has suffered water damage, a small white patch inside the slot will turn fully red.

Here are some common tips to minimize the damage if your smartphone is exposed to water:

If your smartphone suffers water damage, the first step is to turn it off immediately. The longer the device remains on, the lower its chances of survival become. If you or your parents are still using a feature phone with a physical keypad, you should remove the battery after opening the back panel in case the device gets drenched.

The second and perhaps the most crucial step is to avoid shaking the smartphone to remove the water. This may cause water to come into contact with the internal components, causing further damage. Similarly, using a hairdryer is not recommended as it may also push water inside the phone and cause damage to other internal parts due to excessive heat in a concentrated area.

After turning off the phone and avoiding shaking or using a hairdryer, the next step is to dab the water off the surface of the phone. It's important to let the phone remain idle for the rest of the day to allow the water to dry on its own. To accelerate the drying process, you can place the phone inside a bag of rice for at least six hours. The rice will absorb the moisture from the phone, allowing it to dry out more quickly.

In addition, it's crucial to avoid charging the phone while it's idle and still wet. You can also remove the SIM card and tray from the phone to prevent further damage.