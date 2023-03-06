With Holi just around the corner, people will soon be out enjoying the festivities, taking pictures, and filming videos. However, if you plan on joining in on the colorful celebrations by playing with water and colors, it is important to take precautions to keep your valuable gadgets safe. Luckily, there are several measures you can take to ensure your gadgets remain protected while you have fun. Here are a few suggestions to consider.

Apply glycerin or moisturiser

To shield your earphones from potential damage or color stains, consider applying a layer of either glycerin or moisturizer. This will not only provide protection but also simplify the task of removing any color residue after the celebrations are over.

Use ziplock bags

One of the simplest ways to safeguard your phone, smartwatch, smart band, or any other gadget you are carrying is by placing it inside a waterproof pouch or airtight ziplock bag. This will prevent water and colors from penetrating the device, making it an effective solution to keep your gadgets safe during Holi celebrations.

Seal the ports

If you want to protect your phone or other gadgets during Holi festivities, one quick solution is to cover any open ports like the speaker grille or charging port with duct tape. This will help prevent water and colors from entering the device, keeping it safe from potential damage.

Keep your phone on silent when kept in a ziplock bag

To ensure the speakers of your phone or other gadgets are not damaged when covered with duct tape or kept inside a ziplock bag, remember to switch them to silent mode. This will prevent any loud noises that could potentially damage the speakers and allow you to enjoy the festivities without any worry.

Use pattern lock

If your phone is covered with a ziplock bag or color, it's possible that the fingerprint recognition may not work properly. In such situations, you can easily use the PIN or pattern lock option to unlock your phone and access its features. This way, you can still enjoy the Holi celebrations without worrying about any potential issues with the fingerprint recognition feature.

Don’t charge your device when it is wet

It is important to avoid charging your phone or any other electronic device when it is wet as this can potentially damage the device and increase the risk of electric shock. It's best to wait until the device is completely dry before attempting to charge it.

Don’t test the waterproof capabilities of your devices

It is worth noting that while many modern smartphones and TWS earbuds are equipped with waterproof or splash-resistant ratings, the extent of protection against water and dust may vary depending on the specific rating. It's also important to keep in mind that water damage is typically not covered under warranty by most companies. Therefore, it is crucial to take extra precautions to prevent water damage and keep your devices safe during Holi celebrations.