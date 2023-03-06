Holi 2023: 8 Tips to keep your smartphones and other gadgets safe

With Holi just around the corner, people will soon be out enjoying the festivities, taking pictures, and filming videos. However, if you plan on joining in on the colorful celebrations by playing with water and colors, it is important to take precautions to keep your valuable gadgets safe. Luckily, there are several measures you can take to ensure your gadgets remain protected while you have fun. Here are a few suggestions to consider.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}