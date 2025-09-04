Hollow Knight: Silksong is finally here, and it’s crashing the internet

The popularity of Team Cherry's new game, Hollow Knight: Silksong, has led to the temporary overwhelming and crashing of many digital storefronts, including Steam, eShop, PSN, and Xbox.

Notably, unlike other major releases, there were no pre-orders for Silksong, which led to fans for the game scrambling at the same time to buy and download the game. This created a demand that could not be handled across multiple storefronts.

Many users have complained that Silksong's page on Steam has completely vanished, while others were met with an "Error E502 L3" error code.

Hollow Knight: Silksong storyline Silksong is the sequel to the indie hit game Hollow Knight, released back in 2017. The game has been in the works since 2019 and was among the most-wishlisted games on Steam for much of the pre-release period, with wishlists reportedly peaking at around 4.8-5.2 million.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S25 FE with 6.7-inch AMOLED display launched

Players are transported into the body of Hornet, the character who was first introduced in Hollow Knight. Hornet is kidnapped and transported to the mysterious new kingdom of Pharloom, where she must go through diverse biomes like Moss Grotto, Deep Docks, Greymoor, and the Citadel, Marrow, in order to reach the shining citadel at the top while trying to uncover the reason behind the kidnapping.

"As Hornet, princess-protector of Hallownest, adventure through a whole new kingdom haunted by silk and song. Captured and brought to an unfamiliar land, Hornet must battle foes and solve mysteries as she ascends on a deadly pilgrimage to the kingdom’s peak," the official description for the game reads.

"In her search for the truth behind her capture, Hornet will befriend surprising strangers, discover shocking secrets and solve ancient mysteries in a haunted kingdom full of wonders," it adds.

Hollow Knight: Silksong pricing The game was launched across major consoles like Switch, Switch 2, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S today.

It is priced at $19.99 in the US, €19.99 in Europe, and ¥2300 in Japan.

Netizens react to Silksong's popularity "This is actually insane. An indie single-player, 20-buck game is so popular it has crashed EVERY SINGLE GAME STORE," wrote one user on Reddit.

"Kinda crazy #1 most wished game on Steam wasn't available for pre-order or pre-installation," added another user.