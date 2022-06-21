Homegrown Noise launches its first smart eyewear at ₹5,9992 min read . Updated: 21 Jun 2022, 03:14 PM IST
- The product is identical to what audio brand Bose had introduced in December 2018 with Bose Frames
Indian electronics and accessories maker, Noise, has launched its first pair of smart eyewear, called Noise i1. The product, priced at ₹5,999, is identical to what audio brand Bose had introduced in December 2018 with Bose Frames. It will allow users to stream music wirelessly and also attend phone calls.