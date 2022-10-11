Honeywell announces new ethanol-to-jet fuel technology

The technology used high-performance catalysts and heat management capabilities to maximize production efficiency, resulting in a cost-effective, lower carbon intensity aviation fuel
NEW DELHI :Honeywell announced a new ethanol-to-jet fuel (ETJ) processing technology on Tuesday. The technology allows producers to convert corn-based, cellulosic, or sugar-based ethanol into sustainable aviation fuel (SAF).
“Depending on the type of ethanol feedstock used, jet fuel produced from the ETJ process can reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 80% on a total lifecycle basis, compared to petroleum-based jet fuel," the company said in a statement.
The technology used high-performance catalysts and heat management capabilities to maximize production efficiency, resulting in a cost-effective, lower carbon intensity aviation fuel.
“Honeywell pioneered SAF production with its Ecofining technology, and our new ethanol-to-jet fuel process builds on that original innovation to support the global aviation sector’s efforts to reduce GHG emissions and meet SAF production targets with an abundant feedstock like ethanol," said Barry Glickman, vice president and general manager, Honeywell Sustainable Technology Solutions.
The SAF plants that will use the technology can be modularized off site to enable a faster, less labour-intensive installation. “Petroleum refiners and transportation fuel producers can also benefit from the ETJ design that is built to enable conversion of current or idle facilities to SAF production plants, potentially maximizing use of existing sites for SAF production to meet the growing market demand," the company added.