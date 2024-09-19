Explore
Business News/ Technology / News/  Honor 200 Lite 5G launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset: Price, specifications and more
Honor 200 Lite 5G launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset: Price, specifications and more

Livemint

The Honor 200 Lite 5G, priced at ₹17,999, features a 108MP rear camera, 50MP front camera, and a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. It launches in India on September 27, with SBI discounts and early access for Amazon Prime members.

In terms of pricing, the Honor 200 Lite 5G is set at ₹17,999 for the sole 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant.
In terms of pricing, the Honor 200 Lite 5G is set at 17,999 for the sole 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant.

Honor has launched its latest smartphone, the Honor 200 Lite 5G, in India. The new device boasts a 108MP triple rear camera setup and a 50MP front-facing camera designed for high-quality selfies. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset and packs a 4,500mAh battery. The phone also includes a 35W fast charger in the box. Running on Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0, the handset offers a suite of AI-enhanced features aimed at improving the overall user experience.

Pricing

In terms of pricing, the Honor 200 Lite 5G is set at 17,999 for the sole 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant. Starting from September 27, the smartphone will be available for purchase through Amazon, the Honor website, and select retail stores across the country. Additionally, SBI cardholders can avail of a special discount of 2,000, reducing the effective price to 15,999.

Moreover, Amazon Prime members will enjoy 24-hour early access to the sale as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival 2024, starting at midnight on September 26. Buyers can choose from three color options: Cyan Lake, Midnight Black, and Starry Blue.

Key Specifications

The Honor 200 Lite 5G features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2,412 x 1,080 pixels. The screen offers a peak brightness of 2,000 nits and supports a high-frequency 3,240Hz PWM dimming rate along with TÜV Rheinland certification for flicker-free usage. Powered by the Dimensity 6080 chipset, it includes 8GB of RAM, with an option for virtual RAM expansion, and 256GB of onboard storage.

On the camera front, the rear setup includes a 108MP main sensor with optical image stabilization, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro lens. The front-facing 50MP camera ensures clear and detailed selfies. Other features include 5G connectivity, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and SGS 5-star drop resistance certification.

 

Published: 19 Sep 2024, 03:18 PM IST
