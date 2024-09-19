Honor 200 Lite 5G launched in India with MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset: Price, specifications and more
The Honor 200 Lite 5G, priced at ₹17,999, features a 108MP rear camera, 50MP front camera, and a 6.7-inch AMOLED display. It launches in India on September 27, with SBI discounts and early access for Amazon Prime members.
Honor has launched its latest smartphone, the Honor 200 Lite 5G, in India. The new device boasts a 108MP triple rear camera setup and a 50MP front-facing camera designed for high-quality selfies. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 chipset and packs a 4,500mAh battery. The phone also includes a 35W fast charger in the box. Running on Android 14-based MagicOS 8.0, the handset offers a suite of AI-enhanced features aimed at improving the overall user experience.