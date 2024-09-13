 Honor 200 Lite 5G to launch in India on September 19: 108MP camera, AMOLED display, and more | Mint
Honor 200 Lite 5G to launch in India on September 19: 108MP camera, AMOLED display, and more

Livemint

Honor will launch its 200 Lite 5G smartphone in India on September 19. Available through Amazon and offline stores, it features a 108MP rear camera, 50MP front camera, and a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6080 and a 4,500mAh battery.

The Honor 200 Lite 5G will be offered in three distinct color choices: Cyan Lake, Midnight Black, and Starry Blue.

Honor has officially announced the launch date of its Honor 200 Lite 5G in India. Set to debut on September 19 at 12 pm IST, the smartphone will be available for purchase through Amazon, the brand’s own Explore Honor website, as well as offline retail outlets. This variant will follow in the footsteps of the Honor 200 5G and Honor 200 Pro 5G, both of which are already available in the country.

The Honor 200 Lite 5G will be offered in three distinct color choices: Cyan Lake, Midnight Black, and Starry Blue. Promotional images reveal a sleek design that aligns with the brand’s focus on modern aesthetics.

Key specifications of the upcoming device include a triple-lens rear camera system, highlighted by a 108MP primary sensor with an f/1.75 aperture. This is complemented by a depth sensor and a macro lens, with apertures of f/2.2 and f/2.4, respectively. The front-facing camera is also a standout, featuring a 50-megapixel wide-angle lens and an innovative 'Selfie Light' to enhance image quality in various lighting conditions.

Another notable feature is the smartphone’s durability, as it has been certified with SGS’s 5-star Drop Resistance rating. Measuring just 6.78mm thick and weighing 166 grams, the device promises to be both lightweight and durable. The AMOLED display offers a smooth visual experience, supported by a 3,240Hz PWM dimming rate. The phone will run on Android 14-based MagicOS 8, ensuring up-to-date software performance.

Internationally, the Honor 200 Lite 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6080 processor and is equipped with a 4,500mAh battery that supports 35W fast charging. It also boasts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for added security. In the UK, the global variant is priced at GBP 279.99 (approximately Rs. 29,900) for the model with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

 

Published: 13 Sep 2024, 06:51 PM IST
