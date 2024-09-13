Honor 200 Lite 5G to launch in India on September 19: 108MP camera, AMOLED display, and more | Mint

Honor 200 Lite 5G to launch in India on September 19: 108MP camera, AMOLED display, and more
Honor will launch its 200 Lite 5G smartphone in India on September 19. Available through Amazon and offline stores, it features a 108MP rear camera, 50MP front camera, and a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6080 and a 4,500mAh battery.
Honor has officially announced the launch date of its Honor 200 Lite 5G in India. Set to debut on September 19 at 12 pm IST, the smartphone will be available for purchase through Amazon, the brand’s own Explore Honor website, as well as offline retail outlets. This variant will follow in the footsteps of the Honor 200 5G and Honor 200 Pro 5G, both of which are already available in the country.