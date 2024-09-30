Honor Magic 7 Series leaks: Certification hints at THESE features - what to expect
Honor's new Magic 7 series is on the horizon, following the Magic 6's recent launch. Certified by 3C, it might promise a 100W charging, with rumors of satellite connectivity and a fresh design. An official launch is anticipated in October.
Honor is reportedly gearing up to launch its new Magic 7 smartphone series, following the recent debut of the Honor Magic 6 lineup in China earlier this year. The upcoming series has gained attention after receiving certification from the 3C platform, signaling a potential expansion in Honor's product offerings.