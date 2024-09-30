Honor is reportedly gearing up to launch its new Magic 7 smartphone series, following the recent debut of the Honor Magic 6 lineup in China earlier this year. The upcoming series has gained attention after receiving certification from the 3C platform, signaling a potential expansion in Honor's product offerings.

The 3C certification disclosed five model numbers: PTP-AN20, PTP-AN60, PTP-AN00, PTP-AN70, and PTP-AN10, all believed to be part of the Magic 7 series, as reported by GizmoChina. Notably, the certification confirms that the Magic 7 series will support rapid 100W wired charging, significantly improving charging efficiency for users.

Among the five models, two are rumored to feature satellite connectivity, likely identifying them as the Honor Magic 7 Pro and the Honor Magic 7 RSR Porsche Design. The other models expected in this series include the standard Honor Magic 7, Honor Magic 7 Pro, and Honor Magic 7 Ultimate.

Although comprehensive specifications for the Magic 7 series are yet to be revealed, sources suggest that the official launch in China is anticipated for October, marking an earlier introduction compared to the January launch of the Magic 6 series. It is expected that these new devices will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, in line with the trend of flagship smartphones featuring cutting-edge hardware.

In addition to the certification news, a live image of the rumored Honor Magic 7 Pro has surfaced, showcasing a fresh design direction. The device appears to feature a flat display with a pill-shaped notch, moving away from the curved design seen in its predecessor, the Honor Magic 6 Pro. This shift suggests that Honor may be leaning towards a flat-edge design similar to the one adopted by Vivo in its recent Vivo X200 model.

With these developments, the Honor Magic 7 series promises to be a noteworthy addition to the competitive smartphone market in the coming months.

