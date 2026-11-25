HONOR has launched the Magic 9 Pro Max in Malaysia, expanding the availability of its camera-focused flagship smartphone following its September debut in China. The smartphone combines dual 200MP cameras, professional-grade video technology developed in collaboration with ARRI, a high-brightness display, a large silicon-carbon battery and AI-powered features.

The HONOR Magic 9 Pro Max also introduces enhanced connectivity with Apple devices, including iPhone, Apple Watch and Mac, alongside advanced audio capabilities, durability certifications and a range of display technologies focused on eye comfort.

Here is a look at the key features and specifications of the HONOR Magic 9 Pro Max.

HONOR Magic 9 Pro Max camera: Dual 200MP sensors and 50MP ultra-wide camera The HONOR Magic 9 Pro Max features a dual 200MP camera setup, comprising an Ultra Night Main Camera and an Ultra Night Telephoto Camera, designed to capture detailed images in different lighting conditions.

The 200MP main camera features a 1/1.28-inch sensor, an f/1.57 aperture and gimbal-level 3-degree stabilisation. HONOR claims it offers industry-first CIPA 8.05 stabilisation performance.

The 200MP Ultra Night Telephoto Camera features a 1/1.4-inch sensor, an f/2.6 aperture and CIPA 8.05 stabilisation, while the 50MP ultra-wide camera comes with an f/2.0 aperture.

The smartphone also features a 55MP square-format front camera, designed to provide greater flexibility while framing selfies, portraits and group shots.

ARRI LogC3 video and 87 professional ARRI Looks HONOR has partnered with ARRI to bring its imaging science to the Magic 9 Pro Max, including an ARRI LogC3 video pipeline. The technology is designed to deliver smoother colour transitions, softer highlights and more nuanced shadows.

The smartphone includes 87 official ARRI Looks, allowing users to apply cinematic colour profiles to their footage. The company says the feature is aimed at users looking for professional-style colour grading and creative video output directly from a smartphone.

The device also supports cinematic video recording in a 2.39:1 ultrawide aspect ratio and 4K Live Photos, recording three seconds of footage with every shutter press.

20-metre cinematic directional microphone The HONOR Magic 9 Pro Max features a Cinematic Directional Microphone that can capture sound from distances of up to 20 metres, according to the company.

The microphone is designed to record distant subjects as well as quieter, nearby sounds, offering greater flexibility for video recording, interviews and other content creation scenarios.

HONOR Imaging Chip H1 and RAW-domain noise reduction The Magic 9 Pro Max is powered by the HONOR Imaging Chip H1, built on a 6nm process and delivering 18.8 TOPS/W energy efficiency, according to the company.

The imaging chip uses RAW-domain noise reduction technology, which HONOR claims helps retain original image details while reducing noise, particularly when capturing photographs in challenging lighting conditions.

Turret-inspired camera design and anti-reflective coating The smartphone features a three-lens turret-inspired camera module influenced by professional cinema cameras. HONOR says the module combines a metal unibody design with precision assembly.

The camera lenses are engineered with a 5,600-layer high-precision silicon nitride coating, which reportedly reduces reflections to as low as 1.5%, helping improve optical performance.

6.8-inch display with 10,000-nit peak brightness The HONOR Magic 9 Pro Max features a 6.8-inch display with a peak brightness of 10,000 nits. The panel offers 6,000 nits of peak brightness at 20% APL and a minimum brightness of 1 nit.

The display supports an adaptive refresh rate ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, balancing smooth scrolling, gaming and power efficiency.

Nine AI eye-care technologies and TÜV Rheinland certification HONOR has incorporated nine eye-care technologies, including chip-level AI defocus eye comfort, Circular Polarized Display 2.0, dynamic dimming, AI Circadian Night Display, 4320Hz PWM dimming, Natural Tone Display, Motion Sickness Relief Display, hardware-level low blue light and Personalized Display 2.0.

The company claims these technologies help reduce visual fatigue, improve viewing comfort and support healthier display usage. The display has also received TÜV Rheinland Full Care Display 6.0 certification, according to HONOR.

Snapdragon 2nm chipset and 8,000mAh battery The Magic 9 Pro Max is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 processor, which HONOR says is built on a 2nm process.

The smartphone packs an 8,000mAh silicon-carbon battery, designed to offer extended usage. It also features the HONOR RF Enhanced Chip C3 for improved connectivity and signal performance.

Dual AI surround subwoofers and spatial audio The device features dual 1216 HONOR AI Surround Subwoofers supported by an AI spatial soundstage algorithm. The audio system incorporates an 8cc acoustic cavity and 0.88mm amplitude, according to HONOR.

The company claims the smartphone has received SGS 5-Star Directional High-Sensitivity Sound Acquisition Certification and SGS Spatial Audio Certification.

Water and dust resistance The HONOR Magic 9 Pro Max carries IP68, IP69 and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. These certifications cover protection against immersion and exposure to high-temperature and high-pressure water jets under specified testing conditions.

Apple ecosystem integration with iPhone, Apple Watch and Mac HONOR has introduced cross-device features designed to improve interoperability with Apple products.

The smartphone supports two-way notification mirroring between HONOR phones and iPhones, allowing users to respond to messages received on their HONOR device directly from an iPhone.

It also supports Apple Watch integration, enabling the mirroring of incoming calls, messages and health and fitness data to the HONOR phone.

Users can transfer footage from the Magic 9 Pro Max to a Mac with a single tap and browse or organise photos and videos on the computer.