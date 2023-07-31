comScore
Honor is poised to make a strong comeback in the Indian market with an all-new smartphone. The Chinese brand is preparing to introduce the Honor 90, which has already been launched in some other countries. Speculations suggest that Realme's former CEO, Madhav Sheth, might lead Honor's operations in India. As per an IANS report, several employees from Realme have reportedly joined HonorTech.

Though the exact launch date remains unknown, popular YouTube personality Gaurav Chaudhary, known as Technical Guruji, hints at the Honor 90's unveiling in September for Indian customers. Details about the smartphone's price in India are yet to be disclosed.

The Indian variant of the Honor 90 is expected to share similar specifications with its global counterparts. The smartphone comes in four attractive colors—Peacock Blue, Diamond Silver, Midnight Black, and Emerald Green. Indian customers may also have the option to choose the Emerald Green variant.

Honor's return to India holds significance, especially with Madhav Sheth's potential involvement. Although not officially confirmed, a trademark called "Honor for Knights," associated with Sheth, was discovered, further fueling speculations about Honor's re-entry.

Honor faced challenges in the past when the US government imposed restrictions on Huawei, its parent company at the time, affecting access to Google services. Despite the obstacles, Honor persevered in the Indian market, focusing on smartwatches and tablets. The last smartphone the company released in India was the budget-friendly Honor 9A, priced below 10,000.

As anticipation builds for the Honor 90's launch, fans eagerly await more information on its features and pricing. Updates and details will unfold as the launch date approaches, so stay tuned for more exciting news about this highly anticipated smartphone!

