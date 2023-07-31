Honor may soon make a comeback in India with Honor 90: Details inside

Honor is poised to make a strong comeback in the Indian market with an all-new smartphone. The Chinese brand is preparing to introduce the Honor 90, which has already been launched in some other countries. Speculations suggest that Realme's former CEO, Madhav Sheth, might lead Honor's operations in India. As per an IANS report, several employees from Realme have reportedly joined HonorTech.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}