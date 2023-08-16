Earlier this month, Honor provided a hint about its comeback to the Indian smartphone market. Former CEO of Realme, Madhav Sheth, also confirmed his involvement in this venture. Now, Honor Tech India has officially declared its intention to re-enter the Indian smartphone market. The company is preparing to unveil their initial device in the country after a hiatus of over three years.

“Exciting News Alert! Honor Smartphones will be launched soon in India. Join us on this incredible journey as we empower the future with Honor Tech," reads a tweet by Madhav Sheth.

In 2020, Honor had withdrawn its operations from India, shortly after gaining independence from Huawei. In the interim, PSAV Global took up the role of the authorized distributor for Honor products in India. Over the past three years, they have introduced wearables, tablets, and laptops under the Honor brand. It is anticipated that PSAV will persist in its role as the official distributor for Honor, capitalizing on its existing retail and distribution network. The Honor 90 model is likely to mark the brand's first new device to be introduced in India.

While the precise date of the launch remains undisclosed, the popular YouTube personality Gaurav Chaudhary, also known as Technical Guruji, has hinted that the unveiling of the Honor 90 for Indian customers could take place in September. As of now, the pricing details for the smartphone in India have not been revealed.

The Indian version of the Honor 90 is expected to mirror the specifications of its global counterparts. The smartphone will be available in four appealing colors: Peacock Blue, Diamond Silver, Midnight Black, and Emerald Green. It is likely that Indian customers will have the additional choice of selecting the Emerald Green variant.

Following its introduction in the Chinese market, the Honor 90 has entered the scene with an initial cost of approximately ₹28,700. The version launched in China, which goes by the name Honor 90, features a robust camera arrangement that includes a 200-megapixel wide lens, accompanied by two supplementary sensors on its rear panel. The device showcases an elegantly curved 6.7-inch AMOLED display and offers the option of expansive storage, with a capacity of up to 512GB. It operates on MagicOS 7.1, a platform based on Android 13.

Additional features encompass Bluetooth 5.2, NFC capabilities, a Type C port, and a sizable 5,000mAh battery that supports rapid 66W charging.