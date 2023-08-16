Honor officially confirms its return to Indian smartphone market: Details inside

In 2020, Honor had withdrawn its operations from India, shortly after gaining independence from Huawei. In the interim, PSAV Global took up the role of the authorized distributor for Honor products in India. Over the past three years, they have introduced wearables, tablets, and laptops under the Honor brand. It is anticipated that PSAV will persist in its role as the official distributor for Honor, capitalizing on its existing retail and distribution network. The Honor 90 model is likely to mark the brand's first new device to be introduced in India.

