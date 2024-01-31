How a curious teenager pulled Apple into legal trouble, possible US govt investigation
James Gill is a 16-year-old from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, who has caused Apple a few problems in recent months. Gill's interest in figuring out how Apple's iMessage service works led to a new app that attempted to break the tech giant's monopoly on its blue bubbles, while a potential lawsuit from the US government may be on the way.