Social media giant Meta fired 11,000 employees last month. The news came as a shock to the impacted employees and their families. But a six year old said she was glad that her mother lost her job at Meta. Among the Meta employees laid off by the company was Shelly Kalish, who joined the company in June 2021.

As reported by Business Insider, Kalish woke up at 6:30 am on November 11 to find out if she had received the termination mail or not. "I checked my phone really quickly. It was a long email, but to be honest, I didn't get past the first few sentences, because that's where it had stated that I was part of the layoffs," Kalish said.

"I kind of just like turned off my phone. I called my husband and he and my kids came in," she said. "They kind of like jumped on me and gave me a hug" Kalish added.

Later in the day, Shelly Kalish informed her youngest daughter that she had lost her job. At first, the daughter asked her, “Why don't they need you anymore?" But a few seconds later, she rejoiced saying “Yay! Now you can spend more time with me."

"I'm super excited to have more time to be with you and your sister, but I like working, it makes me happy, so I hope I will find a new job soon," Kalish responded.

The six-year-old also said: "I'm sorry you lost your job. You're still the best mom."

Kalish said that her daughter’s response helped her process the news and look at the situation from a different perspective.

Big firms like Twitter, Microsoft, Google and others have announced job cuts. As mentioned above, Meta laid off 11,000 employees, around 13 percent of its total workforce. Twitter cutbacks are under particular scrutiny as new owner Elon Musk shakes up the social-networking business. iPhone maker Apple Inc., which has outperformed most of its peers this year, is slowing spending. Microsoft Corp has also laid off under 1,000 employees across several divisions in October.