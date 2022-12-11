How a six-year old reacted when her mother lost job at Meta1 min read . Updated: 11 Dec 2022, 12:12 PM IST
- Meta laid off 11,000 employees, around 13 percent of its total workforce last month
Social media giant Meta fired 11,000 employees last month. The news came as a shock to the impacted employees and their families. But a six year old said she was glad that her mother lost her job at Meta. Among the Meta employees laid off by the company was Shelly Kalish, who joined the company in June 2021.