How AI can make weather forecasting less cloudy
It won’t replace traditional techniques, but it’s already increasing the speed and accuracy of predictions
Amy McGovern is one of those rare people who moved to Oklahoma for the weather.
Which isn’t to say she personally enjoys the tornadoes that regularly tear through the state or the routine pummeling with golf-ball-size hail. “I’m on roof number three in 15 years," she laughs.
