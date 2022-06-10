How AI could predict sports injuries, improve performance

Computer vision is also making inroads in apps for other sports, like golf, and promises to have relevance for amateurs as well as pros in the future. In wider use now are algorithms using a form of AI known as machine learning that crunches statistical data from sensors and can analyze changes in body position or movement that could indicate fatigue, weaknesses or a potential injury. Liverpool Football Club in the U.K. says it reduced the number of injuries to its players by a third over last season after adopting an AI-based data-analytics program from the company Zone7. The information is used to tailor prescriptions for training and suggest optimal time to rest.