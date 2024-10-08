How America built an AI tool to predict Taliban attacks

“I was struggling to understand why it was working so well," says Anshu Roy, the CEO of Rhombus Power, one of the firms involved. “Then we broke it apart, and we realised that the signatures were evident in the towns—they somehow knew." Optical satellites (those that sense light) would observe towns as a whole becoming darker at night just prior to attacks, he says. However, areas in those towns associated with enemy activity in the past would get brighter. Synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites, which send out radar pulses rather than relying on ambient light, would pick up the metallic reflections of heightened vehicle activity. Other satellites would detect higher levels of carbon dioxide, says Mr Roy, though it is not clear why.