How Apple built the super-thin iPhone Air: Teardown report reveals details

Apple’s newly unveiled iPhone Air, its slimmest smartphone yet, has been dissected by repair specialists iFixit, uncovering a design that balances sleekness with unexpected serviceability. Measuring just 5.6mm thick, the device represents the most significant redesign in the iPhone lineup in several years.

Camera plateau and logic board design According to the iFixit report, to accommodate the necessary internal components within its ultra-thin frame, Apple introduced a camera “plateau,” with part of the logic board integrated into the camera bump. This configuration leaves space for a sizeable metal-encased battery while protecting the logic board from bending stresses.

Early tests suggest that the iPhone Air’s titanium frame is highly resistant to flexing, though when stripped of its internal components, the chassis does bend more easily due to plastic gaps that reduce cellular interference. iFixit notes that whether these structural weak points will affect long-term durability remains to be seen.

Titanium frame and durability The teardown also confirmed speculation about Apple’s MagSafe Battery pack. Earlier this week, iFixit had suggested the accessory uses the same battery as the iPhone Air. Their latest findings confirm that the 12.26 watt-hour battery in the MagSafe pack can indeed be removed and used in the iPhone Air itself.

Despite its slender profile, the iPhone Air is reportedly easier to repair than expected. The simplified internal layout means components aren’t layered or difficult to reach. Both the display and back glass are clipped into place without adhesive, while the battery uses an adhesive that can be safely loosened using low-voltage electrical current—a technique Apple introduced with the iPhone 16 last year.

