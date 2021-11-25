How automation is cooking up a change

Tanna is just one of the many tech-preneurs who have found a taste for AI kitchens. The realization, like Tanna hints, is simple but profound. Even the best of chefs aren’t consistent. Robots, on the other hand, are both consistent and can work tirelessly. Human chefs take too many smoking breaks. Robots don’t. Human chefs can be unhygienic. Robots require cleaning but can cut down hygiene issues. And cooking at an industrial scale, unlike popular perception, is not really creative. It is a repeatable task and hence, the playground of automation.

