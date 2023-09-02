How Better Tech Could Save Lives in a World of Bigger, Faster, More Devastating Fires
Christopher Mims ( with inputs from The Wall Street Journal ) 5 min read 02 Sep 2023, 11:09 AM IST
SummaryWe can already see fires start from space, soon after they start. Here’s why we don’t yet have a nationwide system for alerting us when they do—but could someday.
Soon after the fire that would devastate Lahaina, Hawaii, sparked on the afternoon of Aug. 8, a U.S. government satellite 22,000 miles above the earth detected its ferocious heat.
