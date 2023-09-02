How Better Tech Could Save Lives in a World of Bigger, Faster, More Devastating Fires

Land Tender creates maps of all the vegetation in an area, and its systems help forest supervisors and local communities figure out how to reduce their risk of catastrophic fire—in the most economical way. That means prescribed burns, which are fires deliberately started during the wet season, reduce the amount of fuel available to future fires, and mechanical thinning, which is just what it sounds like—removing trees and vegetation without clear-cutting an area, says Vibrant Planet CEO Allison Wolff.