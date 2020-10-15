How big tech reset will impact India

We have never thought of making laws against anything that is free in India, says outgoing Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) chairman R.S. Sharma. “We didn’t think such a day would come. The general attitude is: Free mein mil raha hai, kya problem hai (It’s free, so what is the problem)." But digital monopolies, free or otherwise, could have very serious implications for citizens and democracies, he said. “Even during the net neutrality debate, Facebook got its users to send 1.8 million (templated) emails to Trai which all said ‘We love free basics’. This is akin to weaponizing users. What happens when they start using such methods during the political process?"