How ChatGPT helped this student get 94% in his exam without attending classes

OpenAI's viral chatbot ChatGPT has been the subject of much debate since its launch in November last year. Now, to add fuel to the debate, this student used the chatbot to complete 12 weeks of study in just 2-3 hours, resulting in a score of 94 on his exam.

On the popular social media platform Reddit, a user with the handle u/151N recently shared the story. In the post, the user expressed their concern about upcoming semester exams, as they had spent a significant amount of time inside their room instead of attending classes.

Also Read: ChatGPT can predict stock market moves

The innovative solution they came up with was to use ChatGPT as a tutor to understand the major topics for the exam and focus their time on those specific topics.

The student started by getting a transcript of all of their lectures and pasting it into ChatGPT asking the chatbot to analyze the lectures and use its algorithms to decide the information that would be most relevant for the upcoming exam.

However, the user encountered a small problem during the process when the transcript proved to be too long for ChatGPT to analyze. To overcome this, u/151N employed an online paraphrasing tool to summarize the text before submitting it to ChatGPT once more with the same request and the chatbot didn't disappoint.

On the first day of exam preparation, u/151N was able to enlist important points from all the lectures and discussions conducted throughout the semester in just 4-5 hours.

On the second day of preparation, u/151N asked ChatGPT to find all the points marked as important in each lecture, using only the course textbook and the transcript that the chatbot had previously summarized. The user then spent 4-5 hours that day ensuring that the information provided by ChatGPT was accurate.

The day before the exam, u/151N reviewed the study material given by ChatGPT. As luck would have it, the next day's exam included almost the same content they had studied, resulting in a stellar score of 94.

Expressing astonishment over the outcome, u/151N wrote, “I had no idea this would work, I made an educational bet based on my situation and intuition and it worked out for me"

Furthermore, u/151N doesn't see anything wrong with using ChatGPT for exam preparation, comparing the chatbot to any other human tutor, they wrote, “I did not cheat, I studied for 72 hours with the guidance of AI on what to study and I succeeded. It’s no different than having a tutor"