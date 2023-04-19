How ChatGPT helped this student get 94% in his exam without attending classes

How ChatGPT helped this student get 94% in his exam without attending classes2 min read . Updated: 19 Apr 2023, 08:54 AM IST
This student's exam success story involves using ChatGPT to cover 12 weeks of course material in just 3 days and achieving a score of 94 percent
OpenAI's viral chatbot ChatGPT has been the subject of much debate since its launch in November last year. Now, to add fuel to the debate, this student used the chatbot to complete 12 weeks of study in just 2-3 hours, resulting in a score of 94 on his exam.
