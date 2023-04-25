How ChatGPT-like AI is ‘real threat’ for Apple and Google?

What makes this approach likely very profitable is that these platforms can charge based on usage, not a flat fee. Over the past decade, software developers — especially those creating for mobile devices — have been shunted toward subscription-based pricing instead of one-time purchases. This is a replica of the software-as-a-service model long deployed for enterprise products. AI platforms taking on the role of operating systems could then give rise to OS as a service. Such an OSaaS model, with dynamic operating systems instead of the current static approach, would be harder to switch away from. This is akin to how clients can swap between cloud services like AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud, but often don’t because the time and cost is too prohibitive.

