How cyber chiefs cut through marketing noise

CISOs often prefer to be in the driver’s seat when it comes to finding vendors. For Ryan Heckman, assistant director of identity and access management governance at Principal Financial Group Inc., vendor selection is a continuous process to ensure his team’s capabilities align with the ever-changing threat landscape. Mr. Heckman was until late July cybersecurity manager at Iowa-based convenience store chain Casey’s General Stores Inc. He recalled that during a recent evaluation of capabilities and needs at Casey’s, he wanted to get a handle on industry products that could be useful add-ons for the company, so he did some window shopping at last summer’s Black Hat USA conference. By talking to vendors about the company’s requirements, he was able to narrow it down to about a half-dozen options that he could then research on his own and run by peers.

