How Deepmind’s AI decodes millions of proteins

Dieticians typically advise us to eat meat, eggs and fruits for a high-protein diet to help us stay healthy. But virtually every body part or tissue — be it our muscles, bones, skin or hair — comprises thousands of different proteins (the human body is estimated to have 20,000 to over 100,000 unique types of proteins within a cell) with each having a specific function. These proteins are made up of long chains of 20-22 different types of amino acids linked by peptide (shorter chain of amino acids) bonds. Their order determines how the protein chain will fold upon itself into a 3D structure.