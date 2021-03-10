How did Dorsey sell his first-ever tweet as an NFT?

At its core, any digital item is a block of code. It can be copied from one place to another, downloaded from a website and so on. But if you have to sell something, it has to be an unique product, right? This is done by attaching an unique piece of computer code, called a non-fungible token, to the digital item in question. A tweet in Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey’s case. Think of how you buy land. Since there’s no way to actually take the land with you, you’re handed a deed, which signifies that you own it. A non-fungible token (NFT) is the cyber version of that deed.